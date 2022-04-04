'Pure speculations': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on reports that he is eyeing a stint in Rajya Sabha

Patna: Bihar chief minister, Nitish Kumar on Monday put to rest all speculations about his reported move to get elected to Rajya Sabha and declared he would continue as chief minister ónly.

Talking to media persons outside the Patna Sadar block office polling centre, Nitish said he was himself surprised over unauthenticated reports about his reported move to go to Rajya Sabha and leave chief minister's office."I have also read such reports,they are pure speculations only," the CM said.

Nitish said he has been chief minister for 16 years and people have given him mandate to develop Bihar.

His former deputy and senior BJP leader, Sushil Kumar Modi also categorically denied reports about his former boss going to Rajya Sabha and said Nitish was leader of NDA and would complete his five years term as CM till 2025

Nitish had been MLA, MLC and member of Lok Sabha but never got elected to Rajya Sabha. Sushil Modi,Lalu Prasad had been members of all the four houses in Bihar legislature and Parliament.

Chief Minister exercised his right to franchise for the legislative council elections for Patna constituency. Elections for 24 seats in the council were held in 534 block development offices where polling stations were set up.

HR Shriniwas, chief election officer said 98 per cent polling was recorded. Electoral roll consists of all elected members to Lok Sabha and state legislature,three tier panchayats ,urban bodies.

Besides CM, former Union Minister and member of Lok Sabha from Patna Saheb casted their votes.

Election officers filed complaints against three MLAs for violation of model code of conduct.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 07:29 PM IST