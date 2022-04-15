Punjab's Chief Minister is likely to announce 300 units of free electricity

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is likely to announce 300 units of free electricity for the people of the state on Saturday, as per sources.

Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab will complete one month of governance tomorrow.

During a press conference in Jalandhar on Thursday, Mann said, "On the 16th we will give a great good news to the people of Punjab." Mann met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday to discuss the scheme of providing free electricity in Punjab for up to 300 units, informed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources.

Providing free electricity to every household for up to 300 units is one of the major promises made by AAP in Punjab in the Assembly elections that concluded last month.

Mann rolled out a doorstep ration delivery scheme in the state last month which was also AAP's key campaign agenda in the polls. (ANI)

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:55 AM IST