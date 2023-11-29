Punjab Winter Session: State Assembly Unanimously Passes 4 Bills On Day 2

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann | Photo: Twitter Image

Chandigarh: The Punjab assembly passed four important bills unanimously on the concluding day of the two-day winter session here on Wednesday.

The first three bills, titled as the Transfer of Property (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Registration (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023 were presented by Punjab revenue minister Bram Shanker Jimpa, while the fourth Bill named as the Punjab Canal and Drainage Bill-2023, was presented by water resources minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra. The last named Bill would ensure hindrance-free canal water to farmers and landowners for irrigation, maintenance, repair and timely cleanliness of canals, drainages and natural water courses.

Standoff between Governor and Mann-Government

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had called the winter session after governor Banwarilal Purohit prorogued on November 16 the budget session held in March.

This issue of prorogation of the assembly had led to a standoff between the governor and the Mann-government. Pertinently, prorogation normally follows the adjournment of the sitting of the House sine die. However, the budget session continued till last week as it adjourned sine die. The AAP government first held a two-day special sitting in June and then another one-day "extension" of the House in October. The governor questioned the validity of the sittings held on both these and kept four Bills passed in June pending and withholding approval to three money Bills.

Supreme Court's Intervention And Decision

Miffed over it the state government moved the Supreme Court which on November 10 held that governors lack the constitutional powers to question the validity of an assembly session. It also held that the state government’s actions of keeping the assembly in suspended animation amounted to defeating the Constitution. Subsequently, the governor had also cleared the money Bills.

Earlier, the House also saw heated arguments over the issue of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview from inside a jail in the recent past with opposition legislators including senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhwa taking on the treasury benches alleging the worsening law and order situation. Reacting to it the AAP legislators alleged that the mafias had "protection" in the previous regimes while the AAP government was eliminating them.