Punjab Viral Video: 3 Miscreants Attack Watchman, Snatch His Phone & Flee In Tarn Taran's Beboshah Market

Tarn Taran: In a shocking incident that has surfaced from the state of Punjab, a group of three miscreants reportedly attacked a watchman after he raised a few questions regarding the trio roaming around randomly in the middle of the night. Not only did the three men attack the watchman but they also snatched his mobile phone and fled the spot. The video of the incident that was reported in a mobile phone market called Beboshah market is doing rounds on social media.

watch video here

As per DSP Sub Division Tarn Taran, Tarsem Masih, the person who was attacked was a watchman. They have identified the boys, and raids are being conducted to arrest them. https://t.co/LuiqvO0LHO — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 13, 2024

Punjab based journalist Gagandeep Singh who posted the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), said in his post, "As per DSP Sub Division Tarn Taran, Tarsem Masih, the person who was attacked was a watchman. They have identified the boys, and raids are being conducted to arrest them." He further said, "CCTV footage from Punjab shows a Watchman (In Khaki Uniform) stopping 3 boys who were roaming in a market at night. He asked them to stand in front of him, and as he tried to take their picture, one of them took out his weapon, pushed and hit him, and then ran away." The exact date when the incident took place is still being ascertained.

In the video, it could be seen that the trio are walking on the road in a suspicious manner. After being noticed by the watchman, he confronts them and is seen asking them some questions. He further is seen asking them to stand properly in front of him. As soon as the watchman is seen clicking a picture of the three miscreants, one of them is seen removing a weapon from his pocket. He attacked the watchman using the weapon, and further pushed him on the ground. After the watchman collapsed, the trio picked up his mobile phone and fled the spot.

Reports indicate that efforts are on to trace the whereabouts of the accused who are still absconding.