Punjab: Vigilance Bureau Initiates Action Against Ex-PPSC Chairman & Members For Irregularities In Medical Officer Recruitment; Ex-MLA Arrested

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a case against former Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) chairman, and its four ex-members for committing irregularities in recruitment of 312 medical officers (MO) during 2008-2009.

In this case Dr Satwant Singh Mohi, an ex-MLA from Shatrana, has been arrested and raids were being conducted to arrest the other remaining accused.

VB registered case on advice of SIT

An official spokesperson of the state VB said on Tuesday that this case has been registered on the basis of an enquiry report of special investigation team (SIT). The accused nominated in this case includes S K Sinha, chairman (deceased), and four members - Brig (retd) D S Grewal (deceased), Dr Satwant Singh Mohi, D S Mahal, Ravinder Kaur, daughter-in-law of Lal Singh, former minister and Anil Sarin, a BJP spokesperson.

Revealing details he added that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered to constitute a SIT on 22-11-2013 to inquire into the matter while disposing of writ petitions challenging the irregularities committed during the recruitment of total of 312 MOs by the PPSC in two lots of 100 and 212 posts.

SIT report proves blatant irregularities in doctor selection

He further informed that the SIT, comprising of two members namely M S Baali, joint commissioner CBI (retd) and Suresh Arora, then Director General, Vigilance, has submitted its report in the High Court proving that entire selection of 312 doctors in years 2008-2009 was full of blatant irregularities.

Accordingly a FIR was lodged at VB police station Patiala range under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of IPC against the then chairman and four members of PPSC.