Punjab Vigilance Bureau Books Captain Amarinder’s Former Aide BIS Chahal in DA case

Chandigarh: The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday registered a disproportionate asset (DA) case against Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, the former media adviser to former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Disclosing the details about the case on Thursday, an official spokesperson of the VB said that an FIR No 26 dated 02-08-2023 under sections 13(1) B, 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered against Bharat Inder Singh Chahal at Police Station VB, Patiala Range.

Alleged Income Discrepancy

The spokesperson said that from March 2017 to September 2021, the income of former media adviser Chahal and his family members was Rs 7.85 crore against the expenditure of Rs 31.79 crore which was almost 305% more than his known sources of income.

Properties Owned by Chahal

The accused Chahal had made properties in his own and his family members’ names, which included Dashmesh Luxury Wedding Resort (Alcazar) situated at Sirhind road Patiala, a five-storey commercial building measuring 2,595 yards (Animal Husbandry Dept site) situated on Mini Secretariat road Patiala, 72 canals 14 marla land at village Kalyan near Toll Plaza on Nabha road. Apart from this, he also bought lands at villages of Malaheri and Harbanspura in Fatehgarh Sahib district, he added.

Political Shift and VB Query Evasion

For the record, Chahal, who was advisor to the then Congress CM, had hopped over to BJP after the latter was unceremoniously ousted by the Congress high command from the party. Later, Capt Amarinder had also quit Congress and joined BJP. Chahal who had initially evaded the VB queries for months, had however joined the probe after getting an interim relief from the Punjab and Haryana high court. Pertinently, the VB had also issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Chahal in December last year.

