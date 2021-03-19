Punjab: Two sisters shot dead by sarpanch’s son in Moga, CM Amarinder Singh orders speedy probe

In a shocking incident, two women were shot and left to die by the roadside in Punjab's Moga district on Thursday evening.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, an 18-year-old girl and her elder sister were shot dead at Manuke Gill village in Moga. The accused has been identified as Gurvir Singh, son of Shekha Khurd village sarpanch Sukhwinder Kaur.

The two women were sitting in Gurveer Singh's car at Manuke village in Nihal Singh Wala. As per reports, Gurveer Singh allegedly pushed the first woman out of his car, while another one tried to escape from the vehicle. He then allegedly fired at them with his revolver. After shooting them, Gurveer Singh left the two seriously-injured women on the roadside and fled in his car.

Some passers-by saw the women and took them to a nearby hospital, from where they were referred to the Guru Gobind Singh College and Hospital in Faridkot.

DSP Parsan Singh told the leading daily that Kanwalpreet Kaur and her sister Amanpeet Kaur, 24, died during treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

Taking note of the situation, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said he has directed Punjab Police DGP to ensure a speedy investigation into the "horrific incident". He also said that "such offenders will be sternly dealt with".

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote: "Horrific incident of killing of two young girls in Moga. Have directed the @DGPPunjabPolice to ensure speedy investigation into the unfortunate incident and to bring the culprits to justice. Such offenders will be sternly dealt with."