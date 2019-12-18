Punjab to implement amended MVA in day or two: Razia Sultana

Chandigarh: After dilly-dallying for over three months, Congress-ruled Punjab on Wednesday decided to implement the stricter, amended Central Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) this week, saying that wherever necessary, whopping penalty for traffic violations would be imposed.

"We are going to implement the amended Central Motor Vehicles Act in a day or two," state Transport Minister Razia Sultana told reporters here.

She said that several meetings were held in the past on whether to implement the Act in toto.

"Since the amended MVA has given few powers to the state to reduce or amend the harsh penalties, wherever there is need to deter the motorists from reckless driving or from violating rules, we will go by the harsher fines," she said.

"If there is an additional burden on the common man, we will try to reduce the penalties," she added.

The amended Act has penalties up to 10 times more than the previous amounts. It came into effect in many states on September 1.