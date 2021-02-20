Punjab starts education, placement cell for youth - Here's how to register

The government of Punjab has started a Foreign study and placement cell under Punjab Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission (PGRKAM). The department will provide free counselling to all the interested candidates.

The registration link will be active from February 21 to 25, 2021.

Interested candidates can register themselves by filling a google form online from February 21 to February 25. Registration link.

The candidates will have to provide all the details like their name, PGRKM registration number, mobile number, email-id, and postal address, etc.

Candidates will also be asked about country and job preferences and whether they have a valid passport or not.

After submitting the form, the District Employment Bureau office will verify the documents of the aspirants.

Candidates will be scrutinized based on the scorecard. A total of 25 people will then be selected for study and another 5 will be selected to be sent abroad for jobs.

The selected candidates will receive counseling from an expert team from March 1 to 31. During the counselling, students will be informed about universities and courses as per the merit and requirement.

Job seekers will be given information about the companies to help them make an informed decision.