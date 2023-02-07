Punjab shocker! Angry armed mob surrounds school bus after it runs over dog in Gurdaspur; VIDEO surfaces | Twitter video screengrab

In a shocking video emerging on social media reportedly from Gurdaspur, Punjab on Tuesday, a school bus full of children was stopped and not allowed to move after it ran over a dog. In the said video an angry mob led by the dead dog's owner armed with sticks and sword can be seen in front of the school bus. Children who seem as young as 4 to 5 years can be heard crying out in fear in the video.

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bus driver calls mob shameless

The bus driver shot the video wherein he narrates that two dogs who were fighting in the middle of the road came under he bus and now the angry mob has stopped the bus. He goes on to narrate how the poor kids are scared and crying inconsolably. The man can also be heard trying to console the children. The bus driver calls the mob shameless and explains that he is nowhere at fault in the incident that happened all of a sudden.

Meanwhile, the mob outside the bus seem to be engrossed in some kind of argument. A man in blue turban is trying to explain the matter to another man who seems very angry. None of these persons do anything to the school bus in terms of damaging it or hurting the people inside but their anger and the weapons held by them along with the argument has left the small children onboard the bus scared.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)