Punjab: Shepherd booked for raping minor on pretext of showing his flock in Dera Bassi

A shepherd in Punjab’s Dera Bassi allegedly raped his 17-year-old friend on the pretext of showing her his flock of sheep. Police have registered a case following a complaint by the survivor, reports said.

In her statement to the police, the minor said the accused, identified as Guri, started visiting the tea stall run by her mother around two months ago. Guri befriended her and they would chat with each other whenever he came to the tea stall.

Recently, he offered to show her his herd of sheep and lambs. She agreed to accompany him, but he took her to a forest and raped her. He also threatened her against revealing the incident to anyone or he will kill her family members.

Disturbed due to the sexual assault, the girl fell sick. On being questioned by her parents, she narrated the incident to her family members, who approached the police.

A case has been registered at Dera Bassi police station and Guri has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police are on the lookout for the accused in the crime.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:36 PM IST