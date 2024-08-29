Punjab: SGPC Takes Possession Of Holy 'Saroops' Returned By Qatar’s Doha Police

SGPC Takes Possession Of Holy 'Saroops' Returned By Qatar’s Doha Police | X/@@SGPCAmritsar

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has taken possession of the holy Saroops (scriptures) of Guru Granth Sahib returned by the police in Doha (Qatar) and preserved them at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Gurbaksh Singh situated in Sri Darbar Sahib Complex.

The SGPC secretary Partap Singh on Thursday said that information was received Wednesday night that the persons involved in this case are arriving at Sri Guru Ramdas International Airport, Amritsar, by flight with holy Saroops returned by Doha police.

He said that taking action on this input, the SGPC took possession of the holy ``saroops’’ at the airport from the concerned persons and brought the same with Maryada (Sikh conduct), reverence in a palanquin carriage vehicle and preserved them at Gurdwara Baba Gurbakhsh Singh.

He said this action has been taken on the directions of Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh and the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, appreciating the role of the ministry of external affairs (MEA), Dhami said that the Centre fulfilled its responsibility when approached by the SGPC.

For record, the matter pertains to the arrest of a Sikh by Doha police in December, last year, who used to practice Sikh faith along with community members in a gurdwara in his private property at Birkat Al-Awamer. He was arrested due to the strict restrictions on the non-Islamic faith’s public worship, though was later released but the two ``saroops’’ taken from his place then were kept at a local police station there, which was disrespectful.