 Punjab: SGPC Takes Possession Of Holy 'Saroops' Returned By Qatar’s Doha Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: SGPC Takes Possession Of Holy 'Saroops' Returned By Qatar’s Doha Police

Punjab: SGPC Takes Possession Of Holy 'Saroops' Returned By Qatar’s Doha Police

The SGPC secretary Partap Singh on Thursday said that information was received Wednesday night that the persons involved in this case are arriving at Sri Guru Ramdas International Airport, Amritsar, by flight with holy Saroops returned by Doha police.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
SGPC Takes Possession Of Holy 'Saroops' Returned By Qatar’s Doha Police | X/@@SGPCAmritsar

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has taken possession of the holy Saroops (scriptures) of Guru Granth Sahib returned by the police in Doha (Qatar) and preserved them at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Gurbaksh Singh situated in Sri Darbar Sahib Complex.

The SGPC secretary Partap Singh on Thursday said that information was received Wednesday night that the persons involved in this case are arriving at Sri Guru Ramdas International Airport, Amritsar, by flight with holy Saroops returned by Doha police.

He said that taking action on this input, the SGPC took possession of the holy ``saroops’’ at the airport from the concerned persons and brought the same with Maryada (Sikh conduct), reverence in a palanquin carriage vehicle and preserved them at Gurdwara Baba Gurbakhsh Singh.

He said this action has been taken on the directions of Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh and the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: DRI Seizes 22.89 Kg Of Smuggled Gold Worth ₹16.91 Crore And ₹40 Lakh Cash; 3 Arrested
Mumbai: DRI Seizes 22.89 Kg Of Smuggled Gold Worth ₹16.91 Crore And ₹40 Lakh Cash; 3 Arrested
Cyclone 'Asna' To Form Over Arabian Sea: IMD Predicts Rare August Storm Near Gujarat On Friday; Visuals Surface
Cyclone 'Asna' To Form Over Arabian Sea: IMD Predicts Rare August Storm Near Gujarat On Friday; Visuals Surface
ED Raids 10 Locations In Operation Against International Drug Trafficker Jasmeet Hakimzada; Seizes Gold And Diamonds
ED Raids 10 Locations In Operation Against International Drug Trafficker Jasmeet Hakimzada; Seizes Gold And Diamonds
Mumbai: Dr Nirmal Kumar Soren Appointed Director General Of GST Intelligence, Sub National Unit (West)
Mumbai: Dr Nirmal Kumar Soren Appointed Director General Of GST Intelligence, Sub National Unit (West)
Read Also
'Senior Pak Players Asked Shahnawaz Dahani To Delete Holi Post', YouTubers Wasay & Iffy Make...
article-image

Meanwhile, according to media reports, appreciating the role of the ministry of external affairs (MEA), Dhami said that the Centre fulfilled its responsibility when approached by the SGPC.

Read Also
Bhopal: Sikh community thanks PM Modi for bringing back Guru Granth Sahib 'Saroops' from Afghanistan
article-image

For record, the matter pertains to the arrest of a Sikh by Doha police in December, last year, who used to practice Sikh faith along with community members in a gurdwara in his private property at Birkat Al-Awamer. He was arrested due to the strict restrictions on the non-Islamic faith’s public worship, though was later released but the two ``saroops’’ taken from his place then were kept at a local police station there, which was disrespectful.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Ruling Leads To Cancellation Of 289 B.Ed.-Qualified Primary Teacher Appointments In...

Supreme Court Ruling Leads To Cancellation Of 289 B.Ed.-Qualified Primary Teacher Appointments In...

Cyclone 'Asna' To Form Over Arabian Sea: IMD Predicts Rare August Storm Near Gujarat On Friday;...

Cyclone 'Asna' To Form Over Arabian Sea: IMD Predicts Rare August Storm Near Gujarat On Friday;...

Punjab: SGPC Takes Possession Of Holy 'Saroops' Returned By Qatar’s Doha Police

Punjab: SGPC Takes Possession Of Holy 'Saroops' Returned By Qatar’s Doha Police

TN: Chennai Set To Host India’s First Night Street Circuit Formula 4 Race On August 31, Backed By...

TN: Chennai Set To Host India’s First Night Street Circuit Formula 4 Race On August 31, Backed By...

'Spoke Against BJP Not Doctors': CM Mamata Banerjee Clarifies 'Burn' Comment, Citing Ramakrishna...

'Spoke Against BJP Not Doctors': CM Mamata Banerjee Clarifies 'Burn' Comment, Citing Ramakrishna...