Punjab Sees Surge In Stubble Burning Despite Crackdown; Total Cases Reach 28,117

Chandigarh: The crackdown of the government agencies on the farmers involved in stubble burning, notwithstanding, Punjab has again witnessed a surge in farm-fires after a lull of a few days.

While the state logged 1,176 cases of stubble burning on Tuesday, it witnessed 1,626 incidents of farm fires on Monday. With these the stubble incidents in Punjab totalled at 28,117. There, however, a respite from such incidence for a couple of days earlier gave a let-up in the worsening air quality index in the region.

According to reports, the incidents of the farm fires had crossed 3,200 a day on November 5 and hovered over 2,000 for the past several consecutive days, had come down to about 600 on November 9 and just six on November 10. It began to steadily rise to 104 on November 11, and then 987 on November 12, the Diwali day. However, the same again saw a spike of 1,624 on November 13 and 1,776 on November 14.

Since, the state has over 70 lakh acre area under paddy and basmati cultivation, it also has a grave seasonal problem of stubble burning. Nonetheless, the incidents of farm fires had crossed 20,000 till November 6, which were said to be 36 per cent less compared to the last year.

PAU experts for short-duration varieties

Meanwhile, keeping in view various concerns pertaining to the water-guzzling crop, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has developed since the past over a decade, 10 short to medium-duration varieties with higher per-day productivity, low paddy residue (stubble) and also the longer window between paddy harvesting and sowing of the rabi crop – wheat.

GS Buttar, Director of Extension Education, PAU, recommends 10 varieties of paddy for general cultivation – PR 121, 122, 123, 124, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130 and 131) - which, he says, mature between 93-110 days. Besides shorter duration, these varieties have low straw load, high yield and resource-conserving nature and hence have been adopted in about 70% area in Punjab, he says.

