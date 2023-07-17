Punjab: Sarpanch Hangs Bihar Migrant Labourer From Tree In Jalandhar, Calls Parents And Demands Money; Held After Video Goes Viral

Twitter

Jalandhar: The Sarpanch of Bal Nau Village in Punjab’s Jalandhar has been arrested after a video showing him severely thrashing a minor migrant labourer by hanging him upside down from a tree went viral on social media.

In the footage posted on Twitter, the village head, identified as Manveer Singh, can be seen thrashing the 17-year-old man by hanging him upside down from a tree. Singh can also be heard saying, “You ran away with my money? If I kill you and throw your body in the nearby river, nobody will come to know,” as he kept abusing and thrashing the minor repeatedly.

As per reports, Singh had given a loan of ₹35 thousand to a person, Amarjit, hailing from Bihar’s Purnia, who after taking the money, ran away from the village. Angry Singh, after knowing this, picked up his 17-year-old companion Mithlesh, and took him to a farm in a nearby village.

In the farm, Singh hung Mithlesh upside down from a tree and started beating him brutally till the point he started bleeding. Then, through video calls, his parents were made to see the whole episode. Singh threatened them that if they did not return his money he would kill their son. After this, the victim worker's family took out a loan and deposited the money in Singh’s account.

Efforts underway to nab Singh's accomplices

The police have arrested Singh on multiple charges, but his accomplices are still at large and efforts are underway to nab them too.