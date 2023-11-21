Punjab: Sambar Deer Strutting On Jalandhar's Highway Hits Speeding Scooty While Crossing Road; Runs Away After Collision (Video)

Sambar Deer straying into Jalandhar's Goraya Belt | Gagan Singh/ X

A video of a Sambar deer straying in the Goraya Belt of Jalandhar is going viral online. In a rare encounter, the huge Sambar deer was spotted wandering in the Goraya Belt on Tuesday. The 27-second-long video showed the animal making a split-second run across the national highway and eventually colliding with a speeding scooter.

Visuals of Sambar (Deer) straying into the Goraya Belt of Jalandhar and coming onto the National Highway resulted in a collision with a person riding a scooty. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/rES882n9Um — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) November 21, 2023

The video appeared to be filmed by the locals on the streets of Punjab. and showed the Sambar deer initially relaxing on the road. Shortly afterwards, the animal rose to cross the busy national highway. While crossing the road, the deer collided with the speeding scooter just after crossing the iron divider. The rider fell due to the collision; however, the deer did not pause; he sprang up and rushed across the road.

The video elicited various responses from social media users. One online commenter suggested that the forest department must be tagged. "Doesn't have resources to build adequate underpasses," one user said. Another user said, "Oh my god, the poor animal had got confused for his way home. What happened in the end?"

Recently, a white Sambar deer was spotted for the first time in Bengaluru's Sangama range in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka by wildlife scientist and conservationist Sanjay Gubbi and his team. The deer was photographed by the researcher's team when they were investigating about a leopard.

According to Gubbi's team, this was the first photographic record of a white or leucistic Sambar deer. However, in 2014, a white Sambar deer was spotted in Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Leucism is a skin condition caused by the lack of pigmentation on an animal's skin, leading to pale skin. The female Sambar was observed with another adult female Sambar. The team speculated that the deer might be a sub-adult individual with its mother.