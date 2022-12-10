Punjab: RPG attack in police station of Tarn Taran district after Mohali, terror suspected

RPG remains - representative image | Twitter/@Tractor2twitr

Punjab: A Rocket-propelled attack (RPG) attack was reported late night on Sarhali police station at Tarn Taran district of Punjab near the Pakistan border. The incident took place around 1 am on the intervening night of December 9 and 10.

The attack is believed to be carried out by Pro-Khalistan groups by seeking aide from the ISI. There were 10 policemen claimed to be in the adjoining building at the time of attack. However the police station sustained a low-intensity blast.

Forensic teams are on the way rushing at the spot. DGP Punjab is also reaching the spot later this morning.

Similar attack was done in Mohali earlier.

This is a breaking story. More updates are awaited.