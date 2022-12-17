Punjab RPG attack case cracked; 2 juveniles among 6 arrested

Representative Image

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have cracked the case of rocket-propelled grenade attack on a police station in Tarn Taran and busted a foreign-controlled terrorist module with the arrest of six accused including the two juveniles.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav the media in Chandigarh the terror attack was masterminded by the foreign-based wanted terrorists Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike, Satbir Singh alias Satta and Gurdev alias Jaisel, with the help of Ajmeet Singh, currently lodged at Goindwal Sahib jail in Tarn Taran.

The other four module members are Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Numberdar, who turned 18 last month, Gurlal Singh alias Gahla, 19, Surlalpal Singh alias Gurlal alias Lali, 21, and Jobanpreet Singh alias Joban, 18.

Mr Yadav said a single-use 70mm calibre RPG-26 weapon, which was used in the December 9 attack was recovered on December 10. The RPG-26 weapon, which was used by Mujahideen in Afghanistan, was sourced from across the border.

The probe revealed the attack was the handiwork of Gopi Numberdar and Gurlal Gahla, who were in touch with Landa Harike and Satta Naush­ehra. Both Gopi and Gurlal were nabbed from Patti Morh, Sarhali, on Thu­r­sday and a .32 pistol, 15 live cartridges and a hand grenade were recovered.

The DGP said Gopi had received `8.5 lakh and one .30 bore pistol, along with a chunk of 200 live cartridges from Landa and Satta and on December 1, last, Gopi along with Gurlal and Jobanpreet Joban retrieved another consignment containing RPG from village Jhander in Tarn Taran and dumped it at a spot near village Marhana.