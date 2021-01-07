Punjab reopens schools for classes 5 to 12 from today, issues fresh guidelines

Chandigarh (Punjab): As schools in Punjab are set to reopen from today, the state's School Education Department on Thursday issued detailed guidelines for educational institutes in areas outside containment zones to ensure students' safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday had informed that schools in the state for classes V to XII will reopen from January 7 with Covid-19 protocols in place. The schools will remain open from 10 am to 3 pm.

However, Singla emphasised today that online or distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching, despite the reopening of schools, and attendance of all students will not be mandatory.

"As the schools are already conducting online classes, and parents of some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so. The students will be able to attend the physical classes only with the written consent of parents," the Minister was quoted as saying in the release.

Singla said that the parents should also ensure and encourage that their wards wear a mask and full-sleeved clothes while attending schools to minimize the interaction with any public surface and educate them to not exchange the masks with others.