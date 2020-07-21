Punjab PSEB class 12 result to be declared soon, check at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will likely announce the result of class 12 exam on Tuesday, July 21. According to reports, the result will be declared by 11 am. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the board’s official website – pseb.ac.in.

As per report by NDTV, PSEB will declare Class 12 results on the basis of ‘best performing subjects formula’. According to the scheme, students will be evaluated based on the performance on the examinations that were successfully conducted. The average of the highest-scoring subjects will be calculated and assigned to the remaining papers that were calculated. In 2019, over 86.41% of students had passed the PSEB 12th examination and the girl students had clear it with 90.86 per cent marks in an average.

Steps to check PSEB 12th Result 2020:

Step 1. Go to the official website pseb.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the result link on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter the required details such as roll number and other details.

Step 4. Click on the submit button and view the result.