Punjab: Private schools in Gurdaspur shut to protest against the arrest of MD in a rape case

As per the instruction of the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Ludhiana, private schools in Punjab are shut today to protest against the arrest of the MD after rape in school in Gurdaspur.

School official said, "Acting under pressure police registered a case against MD. Approximately 4000,5000 schools are closed to protest against it." , reported ANI.

A four-year-old girl, was allegedly raped in a private school of Gurdaspur city, it led to protest by victim’s parents and residents demanding closure of the school on Friday.

The managing director (MD) of a private school from the Gurdaspur district was arrested on Saturday, in alleged rape case. He was booked under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, the main accused in rape is not yet identified. Hence many schools started protesting against the arrest of MD calling it illegal.

The parents of the victim and local residents were protesting at the Amritsar-Pathankot national highway. They blocked the highway on Friday, demanding action against the school management and the arrest of the main accused. After arrest of MD parents stopped protesting and cleared the national highway.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 03:39 PM IST