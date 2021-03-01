Punjab: Prashant Kishor appointed principal adviser to CM Capt Amarinder Singh

Political analyst Prashant Kishor has been appointed as the political analyst of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The CM made the announcement on Twitter and wrote, "Prashant Kishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab."
The strategist, was hired by the Chief Minister and the Punjab Congress for the 2017 Assembly elections and had played a key role in shaping the party's brute majority in the House. Currently, Kishor is engaged by the Mamta Banerjee-led TMC in West Bengal. He is expected to focus on Punjab after the West Bengal polls.
As per reports, sources in the government said the key role of the strategist to focus on the speedy deliverance of the poll promises that had been made during the 2017 assembly polls, when Kishor was on board.
While focusing on the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Prashant is certain that the ruling Trinamool Congress will once again emerge victorious. In a tweet shared the day after the Election Commission of India declared an multi-phased election for West Bengal, Kishor called it "one of the key battles for democracy in India". The people of Bengal are ready with their message and determined to show the right card," he had tweeted.
Kishor's remarks are a nod to his December 2020 prediction that the BJP would struggle to get a large number of seats in the state.
"For all the hype amplified by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to cross double digits in West Bengal," he had assured.
At the time, he had urged people to save his tweet and hold it against him if the BJP did better than he was anticipating.
