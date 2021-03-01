Punjab: Prashant Kishor appointed principal adviser to CM Capt Amarinder Singh

Political analyst Prashant Kishor has been appointed as the political analyst of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The CM made the announcement on Twitter and wrote, "Prashant Kishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab."

The strategist, was hired by the Chief Minister and the Punjab Congress for the 2017 Assembly elections and had played a key role in shaping the party's brute majority in the House. Currently, Kishor is engaged by the Mamta Banerjee-led TMC in West Bengal. He is expected to focus on Punjab after the West Bengal polls.