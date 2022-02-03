Punjab Polls 2022: Should Charanjit Singh Channi remain Congress' CM face? Here's what Sunil Jakhar has to say

Even as Punjab is headed for assembly elections and talks about the new chief minister face are doing the rounds, ex-state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar is of opinion that Charanjit Singh Channi should be given time so that he continues working.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is also being speculated as the new CM face, however the party hasn't announced its chief ministerial candidate yet. According to a report, Rahul Gandhi will be doing the official announcement in the matter on Sunday, January 6.

Coming to Jakhar, he opiniated, "What they decide will be accepted by all. But I'm of opinion that Channi ji has been given opportunity, he should be given time so that he continues working. People have seen his good work in 4 months..."

His statetements come a day after he claimed that 42 MLAs wanted him to be the chief minister of the state after the unceremonious exit of Amarinder Singh last year and only two legislators favoured Charanjit Singh Channi.

Jakhar's nephew, Sandeep, is contesting the Punjab Assembly polls as a Congress candidate from Abohar.

Jakhar was among the front runners for the chief ministerial post after Amarinder Singh's resignation in September last year. But the party preferred Channi, who became the first chief minister of Punjab from the Scheduled Caste community.

"Forty-two votes went for Sunil (Jakhar), 16 for Sukhjinder Randhawa, 12 votes for Maharani Preneet Kaur (Amarinder Singh's wife and Patiala MP), six votes for Navjot Singh Sidhu and two votes for (Charanjit Singh) Channi," Jakhar said in the video.

Opposition parties in Punjab hit out at the Congress after Jakhar's revelation, saying this showed that the party is run from Delhi and lacks internal democracy.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema said Jakhar's statement has exposed the "fraud" committed by the Congress high command in the name of inner-party democracy.

On the distribution of votes disclosed by Jakhar, the Akali Dal leader said it was up to the Congress to set the record straight.

Notably, Amarinder Singh was forced to resign as the chief minister by the Congress amid a bitter power tussle with Sidhu. The chances of Jakhar becoming the chief minister were scuttled after senior Congress leader Ambika Soni said the party should go with a Sikh face.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 04:36 PM IST