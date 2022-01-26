Punjab Polls 2022: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia to contest against State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls 2022, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia will be contesting the election against State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The announcement was made by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday at a press conference.

Earlier in the day, the party had also announced that former Chief Minister and party supremo Parkash Singh Badal will be contesting from his stronghold Lambhi in the Punjab assembly elections. Since 1997, Badal has contested and won from Lambi, as many as five times. In the 2017 elections, he had won the assembly elections from the seat, defeating Captain Amarinder Singh, who went on to secure the Patiala Urban seat. Badal polled 66,375 votes while Amarinder Singh secured 43,605- there was a difference of over 22,770 votes.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia to contest the Punjab Assembly election against State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal pic.twitter.com/9ve5Zq8xP6 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

In spite of the supremo's victory, SAD which was in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back then had acquired the third place with just 18 seats- the second place going to the Aam Aadmi Party with 20 seats and the first place to Congress with 77 seats.

The Election Commission of India on January 8 had announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held on February 20 to elect 117 members of the 16th state Legislative Assembly.

For the upcoming assembly elections, SAD has announced an alliance with the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP). According to the seat-sharing arrangement, the Mayawati-led BSP will fight 20 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD. The SAD has declared candidates for 96 constituencies so far.

