Punjab Polls 2022: Congress' Jagmohan S Kang requests Sonia Gandhi to allot election ticket, says 'CM Channi is opposing out of professional jealousy'

With just few weeks left for the assembly polls in Punjab, tension continues between Congress as a state party leader Jagmohan S Kang on Thursday requested party’s chief Sonia Gandhi to allot election ticket from Assembly constituency of Kharar.

Blaming chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi of jealousy, Mr Jagmihan Kang said, "CM Channi is opposing us out of professional jealousy." The leader has also warned of taking a drastic step over the matter.

This comes a day after the ruling Congress released second list of candidates which did not include former minister Jagmohan Singh Kang, sitting MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon, Daaman Bajwa and Satwinder Bitti.

Jagmohan Singh Kang, who was seeking the party ticket from Kharar, alleged that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi opposed his candidature.

The Congress fielded Vijay Sharma from Mohali's Kharar.

He claimed that it was Channi who supported Vijay Sharma, a liquor contractor.

Kang said his supporters are upset over the denial of ticket.

Replying to a question, Kang said he will go by whatever his supporters say and claimed that many political parties are approaching him.

He said Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha came to his house and asked him to join his party.

Ticket aspirant Daaman Bajwa, who was demanding ticket from Sunam, also expressed her displeasure over the party's decision of ignoring her candidature.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 06:03 PM IST