Punjab Polls 2022: AAP leader Raghav Chadha slams Kumar Vishwas for his allegations, calls them 'pre-planned malicious propaganda'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) termed Kumar Vishwas' allegation a “pre-planned malicious propaganda” a day after he accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of collaborating with Khalistani separatists.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha at a press conference today said that the people of Punjab will not get entangled in this propaganda.

People of Punjab know that the dishonest forces just want to conspire to stop an honest Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, he added.

Vishwas, one of the founding members of the AAP, in an interview yesterday talked about his and Kejriwal’s conversations during the 2017 Assembly elections in Punjab saying he had warned the Delhi CM in 2017 against increasing Khalistani separatists.

Chadha slammed Vishwas for defaming and deriding Kejriwal and asked why he didn’t make these allegations public before.

“The malicious, unfounded, fabricated and inflammatory insinuations made by Vishwas are not only demonstrably defamatory, but are redolent of promoting hatred ill will, and hostility in the society, in particular against the AAP,” Chadha said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge has sought clarification from Kejriwal on a statement made by Vishwas calling it very sensitive.

The BJP also slammed Kejriwal after the allegations with Amit Malviya sharing a video clip of the interview.

This could be extremely dangerous if AAP were to form government in Punjab, he further said.

A lawyer has filed a complaint with Home Minister Amit Shah, the National Investigation Agency and Delhi Police against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a statement of Kumar Vishwas. In his complaint, the Delhi based lawyer said that Vishwas has disclosed that Kejriwal is very well connected with pro-Khalistan supporters and taken their support for political purposes in the past also.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 06:55 PM IST