Punjab police orders probe after video of Amritsar woman 'under influence of drugs' goes viral | Screengrab of the video

A viral video of a woman allegedly under influence of narcotics has triggered probe in Punjab's Amristar. The video, which was reportedly recorded in Maqboolpura area in eastern side of the city, shows the woman sturggling to move and slouching.

According to the reports, the Maqboolpura area is infamous for issues with drug abuse.

An NDTV report stated that the Maqboolpura police carried out a search operation in the locality on Sunday; during the same they recovered narcotic substances from three persons.

Another report in Tribune quoted Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, DCP (Investigations), saying that the police have started a probe into video. Bhullar said that the video allegedly is an old one and that efforts are on to identify the person who shot it. He added appropriate action will be taken

The report further stated that the police have registered separate FIRs in connection with the case and that 12 persons were detained for investigations due to suspicious activities.

Reportedly, the police also seized five vehicles suspected to be stolen from the area.