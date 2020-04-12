Punjab Police officer's hand chopped off: Who exactly are the Nihangs?

Later, Punjab Special Chief Secretary said that seven donning the robes of Nihangs were arrested from Gurdwara in village Balbera. "Seven fugitives, donning the robes of Nihangs, have been arrested from Gurdwara in village Balbera. One of the suspects was injured in police firing and has been rushed to the hospital. The operation was supervised by IG Patiala Zone, Jatinder Singh Aulakh," KBS Sidhu, Punjab Special Chief Secretary said in a statement, reported news agency ANI.

What happened in Patiala today?

The incident took place around 6.15 am outside a wholesale vegetable market in Patiala when a group people dressed 'Nihangs' were travelling in a vehicle and were asked to stop at a vegetable market by officials. They were asked to show (curfew) passes. But they banged the vehicle against the gate and barricades put up there.

A policeman's hand was chopped off and few others were injured in the incident. The incident took place when restrictions are in place in the state due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Who are Nihangs?

Some accounts trace the origin of the Nihang warrior attire to Fateh Singh, the youngest son of Guru Gobind Singh. Other accounts trace the origin of Nihangs to Guru Hargobind who set up schools to train an elite warrior class called the Akali Nihang after the Mughals executed his predecessor, Guru Arjan Dev, after he refused to convert to Islam. The 'Nihangs' are dressed in loose blue top and are armed with traditional weapons. Early Sikh military history was dominated by the Nihang, known for their victories where they were heavily outnumbered.

(Inputs from Agencies)