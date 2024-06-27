Punjab Police Nabs Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang’s 3 Shooters | X?Punjab Police

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have averted possible target killings in the state with the arrest of three shooters associated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that those arrested have been identified as Karandeep Singh alias Kannu, Raghuveer Singh and Kulwinder Singh alias Bittu, trio residents of Bathinda district.

In an intelligence-based operation, Counter Intelligence Bathinda, in a joint operation with @BathindaPolice, arrested three operatives of Lawrence Bishnoi and foreign-based Goldy Brar. They were planning to execute target killings in #Bathinda, #Mohali, and nearby areas.… pic.twitter.com/GdlZDiPEb0 — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) June 27, 2024

Police teams have also recovered three pistols - including one 9mm pistol and two .32 bore pistols - along with six live cartridges and six magazines from their possession, besides impounding their Hyundai Verna car.

DGP Yadav said that acting on an intel inputs that associates of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar are planning to execute target killings in district Bathinda, Mohali and nearby areas, police teams from counter-intelligence (CI) Bathinda and Bathinda police launched an operation and laid a joint check-point at Maur Chowk to nab the shooters.

He said that police teams arrested the trio accused persons when they were coming towards Bathinda from Maur in their Hyundai Verna car and recovered three pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation has revealed that accused Karandeep Kannu was directly in touch with Lawrence Bishnoi and the recovered weapons were meant to be used by them to carry out target killings. Further investigations are on to trace the forward and backward linkages in this case, he said.

Sharing more details, AIG, CI, Bathinda, Avneet Kaur Sidhu said that police teams had identified two more operatives of this module and that raids were being conducted to nab them.