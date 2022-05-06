'Punjab police dragged my son, punched me in face': Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's father

New Delhi: The Punjab Police has arrested Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in the national capital on Friday, party leaders said.

The BJP leaders slammed AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of having a "dictatorial mindset" and "misusing" the police force of Punjab which is ruled by his party.

Bagga's father Preetpal Singh Bagga accused Punjab Police of mistreatment and assault.

"Today morning, 10-15 police personnel came to our home & dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room and punched me in the face", the BJP MLA's father said.

"The police personnel who came to our home today morning said that Tajinder gave a death threat to Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Police had no information about the incident;", he added.

Last month, the Punjab Police booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Adesh Gupta said a complaint has been lodged at the Janakpuri police station in the national capital over the Punjab police allegedly beating Bagga's father.

"FIR was lodged at Janakpuri police station over the Punjab Police beating Tajinder Bagga's father. Sending 50-60 Punjab Police personnel to the house of the young BJP leader, forcibly lifting him up and getting his elderly father beaten up is proof of the dictatorial mindset of Arvind Kejriwal," he tweeted in Hindi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 12:19 PM IST