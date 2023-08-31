Punjab Police Arrests 6 Operatives Of Pakistan-Based Terrorist Rinda

Chandigarh: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have arrested six associates of ISI-backed Pak-based terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and recovered five pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Detailing about the arrests, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that those arrested had been identified as Roshan Kumar, Saurab Kumar, Vikram Kumar, Amrinder Singh alias Billi, Arshveer Singh and Sunny, all residents of Patiala.

All the arrested accused persons were involved in criminal activities including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, dacoity, inter-state gun running, besides others.

The DGP Yadav said that acting on inputs, police teams from AGTF under the overall supervision of ADGP Promod Ban arrested all the six accused persons from the area of Zirakpur, when they were travelling in their Hyundai Verna car, and recovered five pistols along with 20 live cartridges from their possession.

He said that the arrested accused Arshveer Singh was wanted by the Punjab police for his involvement in a Patiala double murder case, wherein, two youths were stabbed to death in April this year.

Earlier, arrested persons Sunny and Arshveer were caught by the Special Cell, Delhi and 18 pistols were recovered from them in January 2023, he said, while adding that both the accused persons had again started illegal activities after coming out on bail.

