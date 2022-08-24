Punjab: PM Modi lauds PPP model, says it 'helps reach grassroots, ensures upliftment in remotest parts' | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur in Punjab's Mohali district.

After inaugurating the state-of-the-art 2,600-bed Amrita Hospital in Haryana's Faridabad, Modi arrived here in the afternoon.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present when Modi inaugurated the cancer hospital in Mullanpur on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre is a 300-bed facility and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as MRI, mammography, digital radiography and brachytherapy to treat all types of cancer using every available treatment modalities like surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant.

The hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under the Union Department of Atomic Energy.

The hospital will act as a territory care centre to patients not only from Punjab but also from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan as well.