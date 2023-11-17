Punjab: Oppn Tears Into AAP Govt's 'Atta' Home-Delivery Scheme

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI

Chandigarh: Even as the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has decided to launch its ``atta at doorstep’’ scheme for the beneficiaries from November 27, the state Opposition parties have torn into the ruling government terming it as another ``faulty scheme’’ and that AAP ``is hijacking Central scheme for publicity''.

Cautioning the state government against what he termed as another ``faulty’’ scheme, senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who is also the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the state assembly, alleged that it was not only the beneficiaries who were prone to getting sub-standard flour, but the scheme would also increase the unnecessary burden on the state exchequer. He also accused the state government of unnecessarily undoing the already smoothly functional ration depots system in the state.

"State govt would better provide wheat grains to beneficiaries": Bajwa

Referring to the questions raised by the concerned department, especially pertaining to the quality of the flour, Bajwa held that the state government would better provide wheat grains to the beneficiaries.

The Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar accused the AAP government of ``swindling and hijacking the Central scheme of distribution of wheat for cheap publicity and political gain.''

Sunil Jhakar takes a jibe at Mann, Kejriwal

Briefing newspersons here, Jakhar alleged that Bhagwant Singh Mann and the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal would be swindling the poor Punjabis by circumventing the Central scheme by giving flour instead of wheat.

He alleged that 1.41 crore beneficiaries who received wheat under the scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “Gareeb Kalayan Anna Yojana’’ would now - due to apathy of AAP – would be getting poor quality of atta as the AAP government on a Delhi pattern had divided the state into four zones and roped in 36 flour mills to grind the wheat which comes from the Centre for the beneficiaries .

Condemning the Mann government’s move, Jakhar said that it would cost according to the state government’s own admission Rs 670 crores to distribute the wheat flour. The AAP should also let the public know why a Central scheme which was being implemented smoothly in the state was being “tinkered’’? He went on to allege that the flour package would now probably carry Mann and Kejriwal’s photos.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)