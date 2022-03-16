Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu quits as state Congress chief following Assembly poll debacle

Chandigarh: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday resigned as Punjab Congress chief following instructions of Party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The cricketer-turned-politician shared the information about his resignation on his twitter handle.

"As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation .," his tweet read.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday asked the chiefs of its Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur units to resign amid continued rumblings in the party following its abject loss in the assembly polls in the states.

The axe fell on the Congress’s satraps, including its Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu, two days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) brainstormed about the reasons for the party’s debacle in the latest round of state assembly polls. The Congress failed to wrest control of the four BJP-ruled states and lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

