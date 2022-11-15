e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: Man's body stuffed in suitcase found outside railway station in Jalandhar

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suitcase had been lying outside the railway station since Monday night.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 05:59 PM IST
Punjab: Man's body stuffed in suitcase found outside railway station in Jalandhar | Representative pic
The body of a man, appearing to be in his early 30s, was found stuffed in a suitcase outside the railway station in Punjab's Jalandhar city on Tuesday, police said.

Government Railway Police Assistant Commissioner, Om Prakash, said on getting information, the police reached the spot and found a red suitcase just outside railway station.

Suspect identified through CCTV footage

"We scanned the CCTV footage and found that a man in his mid-30s dropping the suitcase and then heading towards the ticket counter. Efforts are on to identify the accused," he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

