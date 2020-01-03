Punjab man kills daughter-in-law for delay in serving breakfast

Faridkot, Punjab: A woman in Punjab was shot dead on Thursday morning by her father-in-law after she did not serve him breakfast on time.

The accused, identified as Shyam Lal, retired from the Indian Air Force. He shot his daughter-in-law, Neelam Kumari dead with his licensed 12-bore revolver. Shyam, had asked Neelam to serve him breakfast. Howver, she as busy in other household chores and that is why she was unable to serve breakfast on time.

When he did not get his breakfast on time, he fired a gun at her. The neighbours heard someone being shot and immediately came to her rescue. They rushed her to the hospital but she died on the way.

Shyam has been absconding after he committed the murder. Neelam's body has been sent for post mortem and further investigation is going on in the case.

Neelam is survived by her husband and a son. Manish Kumar, Neelam's husband, has been bed-ridden after he suffered injuries as some miscreants attacked him.