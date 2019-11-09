Punjab: Man flees after killing mother, injuring wife, three children

Ambala: A 42-year-old man allegedly killed his mother using a sharp-edged weapon and injured his wife and three children near Ambala city in Punjab, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Harjinder Singh, who worked as a mechanic, fled after the attack, they said. Singh got into a heated argument over a dispute with his family members on Friday night. In a fit of rage, he attacked his entire family, the police said.