Punjab: Journalist Driving With Daughter Faces Nightmarish Incident In Amritsar As Stranger Steps In Front Of Car, Hits Bonnet (WATCH)

Amritsar: In an incident highlighting the dangers lurking on the road, a vehicle was made to apply emergency brake after a man suddenly appeared in front of the car in Punjab's Amritsar. However, what happened next showed the brazen attitude and absolute fearlessness among rowdy elements on the road, whose acts can put lives of civilians and commuters in danger. In a nightmarish incident, the man who had suddenly appeared in front of the car, forcing the person driving the vehicle (a journalist) to apply emergency brake, also hit at the door glass and appeared to have said something. Needless to say, the incident by the 'stranger on the road' left the person behind the wheels shocked. A video of the incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter) and the person who posted the video (with whom the incident took place), also pointed out how having a dashcam helps in protecting one during such unexpected and nightmarish incidents.

A dashcam is a compact camera which is mounted on the windscreen. It helps record the road ahead and is useful in preventing mishaps.

"An unknown individual suddenly stepped in front of my car, forcefully hitting the car's bonnet. Subsequently, he attempted to strike the door glass while shouting loudly. In response to this alarming situation, my daughter promptly accelerated the car and managed to drive away from the intimidating encounter. With such incidents & road chaos, installing a dash cam captures incidents, ensuring protection during untoward situation," wrote the user and shared a video of the incident.

