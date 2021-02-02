Punjab Mail avoids Delhi

The Ferozepur-Mumbai Punjab Mail was diverted from Rohtak to Rewari on Monday morning to prevent around 1000 farmers from reaching Delhi, social activist Yogendra Yadav claimed on Twitter. According to an online media report, the train, one of the oldest in India, has a 20-minute halt at Delhi, where it enters from Rohtak.

However, on Monday it did not take that route and was routed via Rewari in Haryana and then further westward to take the route to Mumbai. Apparently, there were few takers for farmers in the Capital on Budget day.