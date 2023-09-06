Punjab: Ludhiana-NCR Flights Resume, Air-Fare ₹999 For 3 Months

Chandigarh: The Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday inaugurated the flight from Hidon (Ghaziabad UP)-Ludhiana-Hidon thereby resuming air traffic from Ludhiana airport after a gap of more than two years and announced that for initial three months air travel fare from Ludhiana to National Capital Region (NCR) will be merely Rs 999.

The Chief Minister said in a statement that as an introductory bonanza offer the airline would offer the ticket for air travel at Rs 999 for the first three months of starting of the flight.

Operator and Flight Details

Stating that the flights would give a huge relief to the people as well as businesspersons of Ludhiana, Mann said that this 19-seater twin-otter aircraft flight would be operated by M/s Big Charter Private Limited Company in the name Fly Big Airlines and added that initially the flight was started for five days but it would be operationalised throughout the week from next month. He held that the air travel time of this flight would be 90 minutes to reach Hindon (Ghaziabad) from Ludhiana and vice-a-versa.

Read Also Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann To Open 76 Aam Aadmi Clinics In Sangrur District On Aug 14

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Chief Minister said that it will help in easy movement of the entrepreneurs, traders and industrialists of the region and from other parts of the country to the state thereby boosting trade, commerce and economic activity in the region, besides saving the travellers from harassment and also from wastage of time, money and energy.

Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Support

He said that the state government will bear the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) on all the 19 tickets. He said that all the 19 seats would be provided with VGF gap funding of Rs 11,829 per ticket for one side journey adding that state share would be 20% (i.e. Punjab government will pay Rs 2,366 per seat). He said that the one sided basic Air fare by the airlines will be around Rs 2,000 per seat.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)