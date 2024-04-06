 Punjab: Ludhiana ACP, Gunman Charred To Death As SUVs Collide Near Samrala; Shocking Visuals Surface
Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 07:58 PM IST
An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and his gunman in Punjab's Ludhiana were charred to death after their vehicle collided with another on Dyalpura bypass in Samrala late on Friday night, officials said. 

According to police, ACP Sandeep Singh and his gunman, identified as Paramjot Singh, suffered grievous injuries after an SUV they were travelling in collided head-on with another SUV coming in the opposite direction.

The duo were coming from Chandigarh and were on their way to Ludhiana when the accident took place. They were taken out of the vehicle and shifted to a nearby hospital. Minutes after the collision, their vehicle caught fire, they said. The identities of people travelling in the other SUV were not confirmed, they added.

Punjab Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Paraded Semi-Naked By Son’s In-Laws After He Elopes With Girl In...
Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Samrala police station and the police were further looking into the accident.

