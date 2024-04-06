Punjab: Ludhiana ACP, Gunman Charred To Death As SUVs Collide Near Samrala; Shocking Visuals Surface

X

An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and his gunman in Punjab's Ludhiana were charred to death after their vehicle collided with another on Dyalpura bypass in Samrala late on Friday night, officials said.

The tragic video of the incident surfaced on social video.

ACP of Ludhiana, Sandeep Singh and his gunman, Paramjot Singh, were charred to death in an accident late Friday night after their vehicle collided with another vehicle on Dyalpura bypass in Samrala. They both died on the spot after their Fortuner had a head-on collision with a… pic.twitter.com/CvCb5chrGN — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) April 6, 2024

According to police, ACP Sandeep Singh and his gunman, identified as Paramjot Singh, suffered grievous injuries after an SUV they were travelling in collided head-on with another SUV coming in the opposite direction.

The duo were coming from Chandigarh and were on their way to Ludhiana when the accident took place. They were taken out of the vehicle and shifted to a nearby hospital. Minutes after the collision, their vehicle caught fire, they said. The identities of people travelling in the other SUV were not confirmed, they added.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Samrala police station and the police were further looking into the accident.