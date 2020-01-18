Punjab Kesari's Ashwini Chopra passes away

New Delhi: Ashwini Kumar Chopra, editor and director of Delhi edition of Hindi daily Punjab Kesari and a former BJP MP from Karnal in Haryana in the first term of the Modi government, passed away in a private hospital on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 63 and leaves behind wife and three children.

He suffered from a terminal cancer and admitted to Medanta Hospital about three weeks ago. He died Saturday afternoon. He is the third generation editor from the family of freedom fighter and Punjab Kesari founder Lala Jagat Narain, who launched the daily in Punjab in 1965.

Popularly known as 'Minna," he was a pal of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, both racing cars at the dead of night in the capital. He was also active in the AICC sessions and a promising cricketer in his youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over his death, tweeting that "he will be remembers for his contribution to the media world."

In her condolence message, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said: "Ashwini Chopra's long and distinguished innings as an editor as also as a social worker and an MP shall be long remembers. His friendship cut cross political boundaries and he was known for his forthright views on most issues, undeterred by the opposition he faced."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted: "Your life as an able politician nd a successful journalist will continue to guide us all."