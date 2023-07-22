Punjab: Home Guard Officials Block Pathankot Highway, Disrupts Traffic Over Release Of Suspect They Nabbed Earlier; Video Goes Viral |

A video surfaced from Bhogpur, Jalandhar where tension flared as police home guard jawans staged a protest, blocking the Pathankot highway on Friday to voice their grievances against the local administration. The protest was triggered by the questionable release of a suspect, whom the home guard had previously apprehended and handed over to the Bhogpur police station. The suspect was later set free by the station authorities, leading to frustration and dissent among the home guard personnel.

A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet showing the official blocking the road while narrating his side of the story.

The Controversial Arrest and Release

According to local reports, a young man was arrested by the police home guard jawans in connection with a case in Bhogpur. However, to their dismay, the suspect was released by the Bhogpur police station after a brief period of detention. The circumstances surrounding the release remained unclear, leaving the home guard personnel baffled and dissatisfied with the administration's handling of the matter.

Enraged by the suspect's swift release, the home guard jawans sought clarification from the authorities at the Bhogpur police station. They raised questions about the reasons behind the suspect's release despite their efforts to apprehend him earlier. However, the authorities failed to provide a satisfactory and transparent response to their queries, further worsening the situation.

Frustrated by the lack of accountability and clear explanations, the police home guard jawans took to the streets in protest. They blocked the Pathankot highway, disrupting traffic and drawing attention to their grievances.

Statement from Bhogpur Police Station In-Charge

Sukhjit Singh, the in-charge of Bhogpur police station, responded to the situation. According to him, the young man in question had been brought to the police station by the home guard jawans a few days prior in connection with a dispute. However, the suspect was subsequently granted bail by the court, leading to his release from custody.

