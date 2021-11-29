Punjab: Heavy security in Pathankot following grenade blast near Army gate

Following a grenade blast at Army's Triveni Gate near Pathankot's Dheerapul last week, the security has been beefed up.

"Pathankot district is a very sensitive area. After the recent grenade blast, it has proved that our vulnerability is very high. We cannot take a chance in the future and thus nearly 500 jawans have been deployed. Of these, over 100 are commandoes. The extra security cover has been placed to avoid any such incident in the future. We also want the people to have confidence that they are well protected and safe," said Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba.

"We also want to catch hold of the miscreants creating panic," he added.

Emphasizing that the security forces are on high alert, Lamba said, "We won't let such incidents take place." A grenade blast had taken place near Triveni Gate in the cantonment area of Pathankot on November 22. According to the police, no injuries were reported.

"Local Police, Counter Intelligence, CID are working together. No arrests made yet, we are collecting evidence and will take action based on the facts. If a grenade has been hurled then there must be some terror angle, we are probing," AIG- Counter Intelligence Gulneet Singh Khurana had said.

According to the sources, a grenade was hurled near the Army station gate by unknown persons who came on a bike when a marriage procession was passing from the area.

Earlier in January 2016, the Indian Air Force's Pathankot Air Force base was attacked by highly armed terrorists.

