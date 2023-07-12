Punjab, Haryana Step Up Relief Work As More Damage Reported

Chandigarh: Even as the governments of flood-hit Punjab and Haryana stepped up relief measures to the people in their respective affected areas, more reports came in about deaths and losses to properties and farmlands across the region on Wednesday.

At least 18 deaths were reported in the two states till Wednesday evening, while in Punjab, about 10,000 people were reported to have been evacuated in Patiala, Ropar, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana and Moga.

According to the latest information reaching here till the time of filing this report on Wednesday, three members of a family including a seven-month pregnant woman, her husband and their five-year old son died after the roof the house they were sleeping in collapsed, in Kotkapura town of Faridkot district due to downpour early Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, the student of the private Chitkara University, Rajpura town (district Patiala) who had gone missing since Sunday, was also said to have drowned. He was identified as Harish Kumar, 20, a resident of Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh).

Meanwhile, the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that all the dams in the state were safe and water was flowing below the danger mark. Hoping that the situation in the state would improve soon, Mann said that already all the Cabinet ministers, MLAs and the officers were in their respective areas and reaching out to the needy people in this hour of grave crisis.

In Haryana, the Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Karnal districts were said to be the worst hit, due to flooding caused by the torrential rains and excessive water flow in the rivers, rivulets and drains. However, the overflowing Yamuna, Markanda and Tangri rivers as well as drains had caused massive damage to the properties and farmlands in these districts.

While one person was electrocuted in Ambala while trying to cross a waterlogged street, bodies of three persons were also found in the district, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Traffic has been restored on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway

Meanwhile, the traffic was completely restored for all vehicles on the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway (NH-44, also called GT road), even though the Ambala-Kaithal-Hisar national highway was still closed for vehicular movement, police said.

According to official information, traffic movement on various other state highways had also been restored in Haryana.

Haryana CM announces Rs 4 lakh relief

Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families who lost their members in the flash flood occurred due to heavy rains across the state.

The chief minister also directed all the deputy commissioners to assess the financial loss in their respective districts and get the houses of the poor families whose houses had been damaged, immediately repaired, besides giving all other help to the needy.

Khattar said that the situation worsened as the state had received above-average rainfall and the water coming from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Seven districts namely Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Kaithal had been more affected by the rains, he said.