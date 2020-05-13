Punjab govt relieves Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh of key duties amid conflict over excise policy for liquor

On Tuesday, the Punjab government relieved Chief Secretary of Punjab, Karan Avtar Singh, who was in charge of the post of the Financial Commissioner, Taxation from his duties. This comes just three days after his showdown with state ministers.

Principal Secretary (Water Resources) A Venu Prasad will now hold the additional charge of FC Taxation, according to an order issued by the Punjab government. As Prasad is on leave till May 20, Principal Secretary Anirudh Tewari will look after the work of the post of Financial Commissioner Taxation in addition to his present assignments, it added.

Relieving Karan Avtar Singh of the additional charge of FC Taxation unceremoniously came after a face-off between him and Punjab ministers at Saturday's pre-cabinet meeting over the revision of the excise policy.