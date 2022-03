New Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday gave permenant status to 35,000 temporary state government employees of Group C and D. The newly-formed AAP government directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 03:23 PM IST