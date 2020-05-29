Punjab Govt hikes MBBS fee by 80%; Twitter says 'will discourage brilliant students from poor families'

According to a report in HT, the fee for the five-year MBBS course in government-run medical colleges will now be Rs 7.8 lakh from Rs 4.4 lakh previously (nearly 80% increase). Meanwhile, in private medical colleges, the fee for government quota seats has been increased from Rs 13.4 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (35% increase) and for the management quota, the fee is now Rs 47 lakh instead of Rs 40.3 lakh which is an increase of around 17%.

The Punjab Government runs three medicals colleges in Patiala, Amritsar and Faridkot and they have 225, 250 and 125 MBBS seats respectively. According to IE, Government Medical College at Mohali will offer 100 MBBS seats from this session onwards.

The state has six private medical colleges with a total of 775 seats. Here, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for government quota, 35 per cent for management quota and 15 per cent for NRIs.