Punjab: Gangster Sukhdev Singh Alias Vicky Neutralized In Police Encounter; ASI Injured, Inspector's Bullet-Proof Jacket Saves Him | Representational Image

A notorious gangster, Sukhdev Singh alias Vicky of Machhiwara area of Ludhiana district was neutralised during an encounter with the Punjab police which took place near Kohara Machhiwara road in village Panjeta, Ludhiana, late on Wednesday evening.

Details of encounter

Briefing newspersons in the context, inspector general of police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill, said here on Thursday that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Daljit Singh, also sustained a gunshot injury during the cross-fire, while, in-charge CIA-2 Ludhiana, inspector Beant Singh Juneja, who was leading the operation, had a narrow escape after a bullet hit his bullet-proof jacket near his chest, during the encounter.

The IGP said that the police teams had recovered one .32 bore pistol along with a magazine, one live cartridge and three empty cartridges from the possession of the deceased criminal, and also impounded his motorcycle, on which he was travelling.

Ludhiana Police strikes hard against crime! The encounter with Sukhdev Vicky revealed a history of 19 years in heinous crimes. The SIT is digging into the criminal's extensive network. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UyJ5U0VTyw — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) December 14, 2023

Three of his associates identified as UP-based Aryan Singh alias Raja, currently residing in Moti Nagar in Ludhiana, Sunil Kumar of Khushi Nagar in UP and Balwinder Singh of Machhiwara had already been arrested by the Ludhiana commissionerate police, he said.

Vicky's background and criminal record

Meanwhile, a special investigation team (SIT) headed by deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Ludhiana Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja had been constituted to investigate backward and forward linkages of the deceased criminal, said IGP Gill here.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Ludhiana, Kuldeep Singh Chahal told newspersons the deceased criminal had stepped into the world of crime 19 years back, when he had committed a petty crime of theft in 2004, and over the period, he started committing heinous crimes. “Presently, deceased Sukhdev Vicky was wanted in at least 24 criminal cases mostly of attempt to murder, robbery, theft, snatching, extortion, NDPS Act cases, etc,” he said.