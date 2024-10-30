Punjab: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Accused In Multiple Murder Cases, Elected Community Animal Protection Sabha Youth Wing Leader

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File Photo

Chandigarh: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is named in as many as 85 cases including murders, extortions in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Mumbai and Canada, has been elected the national head of the All India Animal Protection Bishnoi Sabha youth wing.

Lawrence, who is currently lodged in Sabarmati Jail, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, belongs to Dutranwali village in Abohar town of Fazilka district of Punjab.

According to media reports, Bishnoi, 33, was elected in a meeting of Bishnoi Sabha in district Abohar of Punjab on Tuesday evening. The appointment certificate issued by Sabha head, Inderpal Bishnoi, Bishnoi has been tasked with ensuring the protection of the animals as the tenets of the Bishnoi community.

The certificate (in Hindi) reads that it will be his (Lawrence Bishnoi's) responsibility as the national head to carry forward the work and responsibility of protecting animals and environment. He will protect the legacy of Amrita Devi and 363 Bishnois who sacrificed their life to save Khejri trees in Rajasthan in mid-18th century, the certificate read.

It may be recalled that Lawrence is prime accused in the sensational murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and key suspect in the murder case of Mumbai realtor and politician Baba Siddique. The Canada police has also accused him of being involved in the murder conspiracy of Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar.

Notably, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, an independent MP from Bihar, had recently demanded Z-category security cover for himself following an alleged death threat from Lawrence; Yadav had called the Bishnoi gang a ``gang of thugs and insignificant criminals’’ in the past.