Punjab: Gangster Kannu Gujjar Nabbed After Encounter; 8 Pistols, 55 Rounds Recovered

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have nabbed Kannu Gujjar, a close aide of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, after injuring him in a brief encounter and recovered eight pistols, 55 live rounds and eight cartridges.

Stating that Gujjar sustained bullet injuries on his leg while unsuccessfully attempting to escape from police custody from near Hamilton Tower in Jalandhar, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said Gujjar is a key associate of dreaded gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

The development came close on the heels of arresting another member of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang identified as Naveen alias Kaka after a brief encounter took place at Lajpat Nagar on August 27 and recovery of one pistol and 1 kg heroin from his possession.

DGP Yadav said that following disclosures of accused Gujjar, a police team from the Jalandhar commissionerate was taking him to the isolated place at the backside of Hamilton Tower in Jalandhar, where he claimed to have concealed arms and ammunition.

"Upon reaching there, the gangster tried to escape from the police custody by opening fire using the pistol retrieved from the spot, which led the police team to open retaliatory fire to stop him from fleeing resulting in gunshot injuries,” he said, while adding the accused was critically injured in the encounter and is currently undergoing medical treatment. The accused has been facing at least eight FIRs of heinous crime, he said.